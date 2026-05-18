Hezbollah targeting an IDF Namer armored personnel carrier (APC) in the town of Rashaf, southern Lebanon

Hezbollah released footage dated 14-05-2026 showing the targeting of an IDF Namer armored personnel carrier (APC) in the town of Rashaf, southern Lebanon, using a fiber-optic FPV drone, possibly equipped with a PG-7VL high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead.

Adding, from this morning:

❗️BREAKING: US will possibly resume its war on Iran ‘within the next 24 to 48 hours - Al Jazeera

Adding more from this morning:

❗️BREAKING: Reports suggest the US and Israel are undergoing the most intense preparations for renewed attacks against Iran since the ceasefire was agreed last month. Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the weekend, according to an Israeli official. - Sky News









