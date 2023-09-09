"REMOTE DELIVERY" - COVID VACCINE PILL & MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY AS A WEAPON

#VACCINES #MEDICINE #COVIDWelcome to TMV Blog: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Today's word: "Remote delivery is the future", a new era of medical technology that deceives people into thinking that "more control and convenience" puts them in the driver's seat of their health. IT IS A FALSE PROMISE, one of many deceptions aimed at tricking millions into using themselves as guinea pigs in a deadly game of depopulation. DO NOT TAKE PAXLOVID OR ANY OTHER PILL CLAIMING TO BE A ONE-SHOT COVID BULLET, it is the same covid-19 vaccine or worse, a remodeled version that's deadlier than before. Prophecy continues to fulfill itself- the original Pill video was March 2022 and now it's been approved by the FDA May 2023. AFRICA BE WARNED, THIS PILL IS INTENDED AS A 'MASS SOLUTION' FOR YOU - DO NOT TAKE THE PILL.



READ THIS POST ON TMV BLOG: "Do Not Take The Pill"



https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/03/28/do-not-take-the-pill-march-28-2022/

Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8WxuNiwPfW7f/

Video 2: https://rumble.com/vz7pt9-do-not-take-the-pill-vaccines-trickery-aka-immunization-for-compromised-peo.html

If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected].

