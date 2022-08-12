Next Level Binary Restriction

There must be a reason for it, that the majority of humanity are absolutely incapable of identifying the lies of our Masters and be so incredible obedient to this evident evil, and it's not because they're stupid, so there must be some other reason; there are people, who are far more intelligent than I am, but they just can't see it. Me Homie Hross has come to the conclusion, that humanity has been programmed with a binary system in their preset brain functions. The next question is, how do we get this out of their brains, so the entire humanity can pierce through the clouds of deception into the devastating truth about our Low-Liar-Leaders. https://www.youtube.com/c/StopaDouche... https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soldi...) https://www.brighteon.com/a651ddf0-a7... https://www.brighteon.com/27dc6e14-08... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_sqc... https://www.brighteon.com/50ecc0da-27... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQzkc... https://youtu.be/Vi80mdP5DNQ