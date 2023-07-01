Create New Account
The total take over is visible also through robots
Evangelical Endtime Machine
THE TOTAL TAKE OVER IS VISIBLE NOT ONLY THROUGH THE VISITORS FROM SPACE, BUT ALSO THROUGH ROBOTS, SATAN WANTS TO INFLUENCE AND TAKE OVER MANKIND. THINK HERE OF THE SWEDISH SERIES: ‘REAL HUMANS’ WITH HUBOT ROBOTS! CHOOSE THIS DAY FOR YESHUA HAMASHIACH, ISA, JESUS CHRIST!


Published on Jun 25, 2014 on the website of the ministry Stichting Eindtijdnieuws on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

