The total take over is visible also through robots

THE TOTAL TAKE OVER IS VISIBLE NOT ONLY THROUGH THE VISITORS FROM SPACE, BUT ALSO THROUGH ROBOTS, SATAN WANTS TO INFLUENCE AND TAKE OVER MANKIND. THINK HERE OF THE SWEDISH SERIES: ‘REAL HUMANS’ WITH HUBOT ROBOTS! CHOOSE THIS DAY FOR YESHUA HAMASHIACH, ISA, JESUS CHRIST!
Published on Jun 25, 2014 on the website of the ministry Stichting Eindtijdnieuws on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC
Share Facebook Twitter Email
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.