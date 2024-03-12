Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 7, 2024

Quo Vadis





Mar 9, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis for March 7:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming to you.





You are walking towards a future of great trials.





Many will be obliged to deny the true faith and embrace that which is false.





The righteous will drink the bitter chalice of suffering and spiritual blindness will be present everywhere.





Those chosen to defend the truth will be silenced and everywhere there will be weeping and lamentations.





Bend your knees in prayer and seek strength in the Eucharist.





In Jesus is your victory.





Do not retreat!





After all the tribulation, you will see the Mighty Hand of God at work and the righteous will be happy.





Courage!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On March 5, 2024 Our Lady gave the following message to Pedro Regis:





Dear children, be small in the eyes of men in order to be great in the Eyes of God.





When God calls you, you no longer belong to the world and the mantle He has given you no human power can take from you.





Be announcers of the truth.





You live in a world contaminated by the darkness of the demon.





You are of the Light.





Be only of the Lord and let Him take care of you.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





Only through the power of prayer can you overcome the evil.





Be docile to My Call and everything will end well for you.





I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me.





At this moment, I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall from Heaven upon you.





Onward!





My Jesus needs you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





