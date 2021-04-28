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LEGISLATORS ARGUMENTS FOR MANDATORY VACCINATION
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70 views • April 28, 2021
“a law that will protect vaccinated individuals from those who refuse to receive the shots.” They need to be protected from YOU (refusers), not protected from the virus, protected from YOU.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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