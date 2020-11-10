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The Husband and Wife as the Model of Christ and His Bride in Ephesians 5:22-33 (Interactive)
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1 view • November 10, 2020
What is the model of Christ and his Bride in the earth? A husband and a wife - who walk in love according to the Lord's appointment of authority!
Ephesians 5:22-33 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/ephesians5_22-33.htm
The Obedient Family
https://theopenscroll.com/obedient_family.htm
The presentation that inspired my interactive version:
https://www.chiasmusxchange.com/2016/07/11/ephesians-522-33/
Is being subject to someone not good enough for you, saints?
25 But Jesus called them to him and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. 26 It shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, 27 and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, 28 even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Matthew 20:25-28
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
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The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Ephesians 5:22-33 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/ephesians5_22-33.htm
The Obedient Family
https://theopenscroll.com/obedient_family.htm
The presentation that inspired my interactive version:
https://www.chiasmusxchange.com/2016/07/11/ephesians-522-33/
Is being subject to someone not good enough for you, saints?
25 But Jesus called them to him and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. 26 It shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, 27 and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, 28 even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Matthew 20:25-28
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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