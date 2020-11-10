The Husband and Wife as the Model of Christ and His Bride in Ephesians 5:22-33 (Interactive)

What is the model of Christ and his Bride in the earth? A husband and a wife - who walk in love according to the Lord's appointment of authority!Ephesians 5:22-33 - InteractiveThe Obedient FamilyThe presentation that inspired my interactive version:Is being subject to someone not good enough for you, saints?25 But Jesus called them to him and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. 26 It shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, 27 and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, 28 even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”Matthew 20:25-28How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"