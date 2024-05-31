Attacks on Railway Transport were Prevented in Russia-controlled Crimea by the Russian FSB

Russian State Media reports that "series of attacks on railway transport" were prevented in Russia-controlled Crimea by the FSB
➡️ According to the reports, explosions, on the instructions of Ukrainian military intelligence, were prepared by five recruited residents of Crimea; their main task was to paralyze the movement of trains, including for military purposes.
➡️ In addition, they transmitted data to Kyiv about air defense facilities and the organization of defense of the Crimean Bridge.
➡️ The Pro-Ukraine saboteurs were led by a Russian citizen; he was blown up by an explosive device while removing it from a cache and died. Other defendants were arrested and confessed, the FSB notes.
➡️ On social media, Russian State Media published a video showing the arrests. According to them, the detained in the case of preparing attacks in Crimea said that they were in contact with Ukrainian military intelligence through a certain Bakhtiyar.
➡️ The saboteurs were instructed to plant explosives on the railway tracks in order to stop the trains, which the Ukrainian military would then hit with missiles.
