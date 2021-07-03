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This Quantum Life #108 - Fear and Choice
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0 view • July 03, 2021
Unfortunately, the reptilian brain can be manipulated with fear, making us do, think and believe things we wouldn't normally, all with the hope of "reaching safety", until we are hunkered down in the bunker, peeking out now and then to see if it's safe.
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