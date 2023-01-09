'To be' comes from the Proto-Indo-European word 'to grow.'To live is to grow. Do not be ashamed by your desire to increase your power, strength, beauty, and vitality...Like a plant, you should aspire proudly towards the the heavens and reach longingly for the light.'A living being seeks, above all, to discharge its strength. Life is will to power.'- Nietzsche
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.