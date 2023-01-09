Create New Account
Defiance
17 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published 20 hours ago

'To be' comes from the Proto-Indo-European word 'to grow.'To live is to grow. Do not be ashamed by your desire to increase your power, strength, beauty, and vitality...Like a plant, you should aspire proudly towards the the heavens and reach longingly for the light.'A living being seeks, above all, to discharge its strength. Life is will to power.'- Nietzsche

