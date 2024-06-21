Was the Constitution Sold on a Lie? Shays' Rebellion and Ratification

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shays' Rebellion was repeatedly cited by Federalists as a primary reason to replace the Articles of Confederation with a Constitution with a stronger central government. But what if the threat was exaggerated? Anti-Federalists sure thought so. In this episode, we'll dive into the debate and explore James Madison's surprising later admission about this pivotal moment in American history
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 21, 2024