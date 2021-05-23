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The Biggest Scam In United States History | G. Edward Griffin and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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616 views • May 23, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3248/the-biggest-scam-in-united-states-history-g-edward-griffin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3248-the-biggest-scam-in-united-states-history-g-edward-griffin-and-stefan-molyneux

Stefan Molyneux and G. Edward Griffin discuss the basics of the central banking scheme, the secrecy which went into the creation of the Federal Reserve System in the United States, why central banking is important, the true nature of the income tax, the government control of currency interest rates, the erosion of market signals by government policies, the possibility of a cashless society, the similarity between the Republican/Democrat establishment and the dangers of collectivism.

To purchase "The Creature from Jekyll Island" go to: http://www.fdrurl.com/JekyllIsland

G. Edward Griffin is the Founder and President of Freedom Force International, a network of men and women from all parts of the world and all walks of life who are concerned over loss of personal liberty and growth of government power.

For more information on G. Edward Griffin and his current projects, please check out:
http://www.realityzone.com
http://www.realityzone.com/un.html
http://www.freedomforceinternational.org

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy