Secrets of the energy body 3. 5D crystalline heart coherence

This instructional video explains how the energetic architecture of you being works and how to connect to it and enhance your awareness of it in your daily life so that you can understand yourself as a multidimensional being, become the creator of your own reality, stay healthy, happy and access your true nature body and soul.

Episode 1.

The ego mind and light breath of source consciousness.

In this episode Sarita teaches you how to master your mind and to perceive the breath as light encoded information from the unified field so that you can activate your 6th and 7th senses.





Episode 2

The crystalline heart of Gaia and the bodies quantum core processor.

In this episode Sarita aligns you to the energetic, crystalline architecture of the heart of Gaia, the stellar star; containing cosmic light frequencies and the quantum processor that runs through our central core.





Episode 3

5D crystalline heart coherence.

In this episode Sarita explores how frequencies change our reality and the bodies manifested structure. She teaches a higher level of heart coherence in relation to our newly activated 5D crystalline heart centres.



