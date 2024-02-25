Create New Account
What is a Whistleblower? - Would you be willing?
John Kozlowski
John Kozlowski
11 Subscribers
15 views
Published 19 hours ago

A whistleblower is someone who discloses a violation of ethics, major or minor, publicly or privately.

If an issue is before you, and a rational wise review indicates you are the one to expose the issue, would you be willing?

http://ShofarLeaks.com/2024-02-22

If you are interested in being a part, contact me!

