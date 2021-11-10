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16 Athletes and their COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries
Information Warfare
Information Warfare
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2903 views • November 10, 2021
You might be wondering why have there been so many news stories, even coming from mainstream media sites, which report young people including athletes suddenly dying or having injuries? The former VP at Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon connects this sudden increase in youth deaths and injuries directly to the COVID jabs. We follow 16 athletes injured by the COVID-19 vaccines and hear their story.

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Mirror: Crazy spike in young athletes dying: Former Pfizer VP sounds the alarm
https://banned.video/watch?id=61898b69b2140737c32912ae
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vaccinevaccine injurytruthbannedside effectsheart attackdeathsred pillexperimentbioweaponblood clotsteenathleteundeniablemodernapfizergene therapycovid-19mrnayeadonmyocarditisspike proteinjanssenpericarditis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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