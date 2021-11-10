© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
16 Athletes and their COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries
Follow
11
Share
Report
2903 views • November 10, 2021
You might be wondering why have there been so many news stories, even coming from mainstream media sites, which report young people including athletes suddenly dying or having injuries? The former VP at Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon connects this sudden increase in youth deaths and injuries directly to the COVID jabs. We follow 16 athletes injured by the COVID-19 vaccines and hear their story.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Vaccine_Athlete_110821
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Banned_Vaccine_Athlete_110821
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
Mirror: Crazy spike in young athletes dying: Former Pfizer VP sounds the alarm
https://banned.video/watch?id=61898b69b2140737c32912ae
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Vaccine_Athlete_110821
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Banned_Vaccine_Athlete_110821
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
Mirror: Crazy spike in young athletes dying: Former Pfizer VP sounds the alarm
https://banned.video/watch?id=61898b69b2140737c32912ae
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.