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MockingBird Media Exposed: Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all
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46 views • August 28, 2021
MockingBird Media Exposed: Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all

This went viral back in 2015. ⁣Who really controls the media?
The CIA!

You can tell Udo's story is true due to the many 'fact checking' [before they named themselves as such] popping up after he was murdered starting with words like "fake journalist..." or "conspiracy theorist Udo..."

Sources:
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5U4RI5
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo

Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
https://www.roxytube.com/v/DWpd8W

THE WORLD - upside down - by Udo Ulfkotte
http://www.ulfkotte.de/18.html
Former Newspaper Editor Who Exposed CIA Found Dead
https://newspunch.com/german-newspaper-editor-exposed-cia-dead/

Udo Ulfkotte: Was a Nationalist Journalist Murdered in Germany?
http://www.theburkean.ie/articles/2020/09/20/udo-ulfkotte-was-a-nationalist-journalist-murdered-in-germany

World Class Journalist Spills The Beans & Admits Mainstream Media Is Completely Fake
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2015/12/03/world-class-journlaist-spills-the-beans-admits-mainstream-media-is-completely-fake/

Other Examples
___________________
MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation) ⁣https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia

Mockingbird:
https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird
https://jpst.it/2r76D

⁣Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/

Media Mind Control
https://youtu.be/uA_PMv0tkDY

⁣CIA MSM
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf

False News is Dividing Our Country – Operation Mockingbird
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/false-news-is-dividing-our-country/

Serious threat to our Democracy!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213222478618062848?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Operation Mockingbird⁣
False News is Dividing Our Country, and the singular reason this is happening is because of: Operation Mockingbird. The people who don't know this are in danger of becoming to brainwashed as to be tricked into violence against patriots.

Solution: Worldwide Disclosure. The only way we can change this is if we convince the half of our Nation who's only information comes from sources controlled by our corrupt CIA, who is in fact enslaved to the CABAL/ Globalists/ NewWorldOrder, that they are in fact brainwashed. Of course this is not easy, as the meme goes "It is much harder to fool someone than to convince someone they have been fooled".

⁣Full video - MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation) Mockingbird: ⁣⁣https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/project-mk-brd:a

Download: ⁣⁣https://odysee.com/$/download/project-mk-brd/a4792b0aa81bdb3e3cbf5872cc7040a9260b985e
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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