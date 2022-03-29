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Poland looking at Kaliningrad in a funny way
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32 views • March 29, 2022
RT.
A former Polish military commander declared that Kaliningrad has been occupied by Russia since 1945. However, Moscow advised him to revise his history lessons. RT discusses the issue with Nebojsa Malic.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyop12-poland-looking-at-kaliningrad-in-a-funny-way.html
A former Polish military commander declared that Kaliningrad has been occupied by Russia since 1945. However, Moscow advised him to revise his history lessons. RT discusses the issue with Nebojsa Malic.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyop12-poland-looking-at-kaliningrad-in-a-funny-way.html
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