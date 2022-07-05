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Emergency Room - Ukrainian Nationalists are Shelling Civilians of Donbass with Artillery - Russian Military Doctors in the DPR are Helping to Save People. - 070422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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112 views • July 05, 2022

Ukrainian nationalists are shelling civilians of Donbass with artillery. Russian military doctors in the DPR are helping to save people.

About 10 people, including children, were taken to doctors by servicemen of the People's Militia of the DPR.

As a result of the shelling of residential quarters, one of the shells hit the basement, where civilians with children were hiding, reports @zvezdanews

Subscribe to @Sputnik

Also, a post this mid afternoon, that I'll share: 

The Armed forces of Ukraine have been shelling Donetsk almost all day.

Previously, 3 people were killed, 27 more were injured. A TV-Center journalist was wounded.

The shelling was carried out by barrel and rocket artillery, including foreign ones.

They worked on the squares, intending to cause as much damage to the civil infrastructure as possible.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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