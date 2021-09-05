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"DON'T FORCE VACCINATIONS!" - Orthodox bishop on strict COVID-19 rules | Mar Mari Emmanuel (MIRRORED)
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310 views • September 05, 2021
"DON'T FORCE VACCINATIONS!" - Orthodox bishop on strict COVID-19 rules | Mar Mari Emmanuel (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Homer Shimshon at:-
https://youtu.be/_nqOhBGN9Zw
The Assyrian metropolitan bishop of Sydney here talks about the government enforcing vaccinations on the citizens who are unwilling to take it, in addition to how lockdowns are hurting families and businesses. It should be noted that, the bishop is NOT against those who are willing to get vaccinated.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Homer Shimshon at:-
https://youtu.be/_nqOhBGN9Zw
The Assyrian metropolitan bishop of Sydney here talks about the government enforcing vaccinations on the citizens who are unwilling to take it, in addition to how lockdowns are hurting families and businesses. It should be noted that, the bishop is NOT against those who are willing to get vaccinated.
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