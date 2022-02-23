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Hating Vladiimir Putin - A Mandate
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237 views • February 23, 2022
Most Americans have been brainwashed by their TV God to hate Putin. The Deep State hates Putin. The CIA hates Putin. The legacy media hates Putin. The Democrats and many Republicans hate Putin. It is certainly a mandate, a patriotic duty to hate Putin. If you mention anything positive about Russia, even how they fought the Nazis in WW2, YOU ARE A TRAITOR.
"'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host weighs in on the Biden admin's foreign policy response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis." - Fox News
"Tucker: How will this conflict affect you?" https://youtu.be/_yz0AXHWz5E
"'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host weighs in on the Biden admin's foreign policy response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis." - Fox News
"Tucker: How will this conflict affect you?" https://youtu.be/_yz0AXHWz5E
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