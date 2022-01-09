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Indictments of George Bush and Tony Blair
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163 views • January 09, 2022
Military tribunals found George Bush and Tony Blair guilty of crimes against humanity. Also stated they were charged for stating there was WMD's when that was determined to be a complete LIE
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