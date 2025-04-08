BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The people in government that run the world are completely insane forced vaccinations, 5G forced ect
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
Freedomofspeech1111 Ernesto Olguin 07/03/2025 Learn natural law

The people in government that run the world are completely insane, forced vaccinations, 5G forced on the population without informed consent, that makes it uninformed consent which is a criminal act, fines issued for unlawful camping when they have created the homeless plandemic, threats of taking points off your drivers licence for not voting, cancer on the rise from 5G radiation, skin cancer caused by radiation, not the sun, we live in an electric universe therefore the sun is electric, too hard to believe with an indoctrinated mentality, the problem is not civil disobedience it is civil obedience, time to wake up, knowledge without action is useless, time to take action.

vaccinationsforceddictatorshipplanet
