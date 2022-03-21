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Katie Wearne Interview
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12 views • March 21, 2022
To watch or listen to Part 2 go to https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/03/21/katie-wearne-interview/
Katie Wearne is a Healing & Recovery Facilitator (Shamanic, Holographic & Reiki), Transformation Coach, Psychic, Writer, Musician, Intuitive Tarot Reader, and aspiring Astrologer.
In Part 1 Katie talks about her childhood sightings of UFOs, a Near Death Experience and interactions with entity infested Narcissists.
Katie's website is https://oceansofawareness.com.au/?fbclid=IwAR0jzXO7ACBEyPrXz3Cxp3mOTF7IOkPQsRK_VtTfIuwuKi9wz9f4ueklVFU
Katie Wearne is a Healing & Recovery Facilitator (Shamanic, Holographic & Reiki), Transformation Coach, Psychic, Writer, Musician, Intuitive Tarot Reader, and aspiring Astrologer.
In Part 1 Katie talks about her childhood sightings of UFOs, a Near Death Experience and interactions with entity infested Narcissists.
Katie's website is https://oceansofawareness.com.au/?fbclid=IwAR0jzXO7ACBEyPrXz3Cxp3mOTF7IOkPQsRK_VtTfIuwuKi9wz9f4ueklVFU
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