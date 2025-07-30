Albert Benavides: FDA FAERS Masks Deaths as "Other Outcomes"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Data analyst Albert Benavides is the world’s foremost VAERS auditor and here he takes us through his recent findings within the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard. He has found that the FAERS system is reporting patient deaths as "other outcomes", meaning that the statistics are skewed. He found 3,102 uncounted deaths in total on the FAERS dashboard. Why would they do this?
FDA FAERS Nefariously Hides Death as Other Outcomes, NOT DEATH (FDA Series Part 6): https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/fda-faers-nefariously-hides-death
