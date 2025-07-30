BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Albert Benavides: FDA FAERS Masks Deaths as "Other Outcomes"
FreeNZ
FreeNZ
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
25 views • 22 hours ago

Data analyst Albert Benavides is the world’s foremost VAERS auditor and here he takes us through his recent findings within the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard. He has found that the FAERS system is reporting patient deaths as "other outcomes", meaning that the statistics are skewed. He found 3,102 uncounted deaths in total on the FAERS dashboard. Why would they do this?


Links:


FDA FAERS Nefariously Hides Death as Other Outcomes, NOT DEATH (FDA Series Part 6): https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/fda-faers-nefariously-hides-death


Wouter Aukema on X: https://x.com/waukema


Albert Benavides: Covid-19 Vaccine Administered in 2014!?: https://rumble.com/v6w711q-albert-benavides-covid-19-vaccine-administered-in-2014.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


VAERS Myocarditis Data Cover Up with Dr. Robert Chandler & Albert Benavides: https://rumble.com/v6u3y9h-vaers-myocarditis-data-cover-up-with-dr.-robert-chandler-and-albert-benavid.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


- Exposing Hidden Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths in New Zealand with Albert Benavides | Part One: https://rumble.com/v6kyovv-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-one.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Probing Deeper into Covid-19 Vaccine Data in New Zealand with Albert Benavides | Part Two: https://rumble.com/v6l1phg-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-two.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Uncovering Patterns in New Zealand’s Vaccine Death Data with Albert Benavides | Part Three: https://rumble.com/v6laeo1-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-three.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Revealing the Full Scope of New Zealand’s Vaccine Data Cover-Up with Albert Benavides | Part Four: https://rumble.com/v6lb2a1-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-four.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


VAERS Aware - https://www.vaersaware.com/new-zealand


Welcome The Eagle on Public Tableau - https://public.tableau.com/app/search/vizzes/welcome%20the%20eagle


Welcome The Eagle Substack - https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/


Closed VAERS profile - https://substack.com/@welcometheeagle


WelcomeTheEagle on Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/welcometheeagle


WelcomeTheEagle on X/Twitter: https://x.com/welcometheeagle

Keywords
healthpoliticsdata
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy