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Ragged old Flag - By Johnny Cash
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30 views • September 26, 2021
This video is from 2017.
The song is from 1974.
The truth and patriotism is eternal.
If you haven't seen this, you need to watch it.
If you have seen this, you need to see it again.
It hits me every time. 🇺🇸
- TippyTopPatriot
Subscribe: @PepesPlatoon
https://t.me/TippyTopPatriot/708
The song is from 1974.
The truth and patriotism is eternal.
If you haven't seen this, you need to watch it.
If you have seen this, you need to see it again.
It hits me every time. 🇺🇸
- TippyTopPatriot
Subscribe: @PepesPlatoon
https://t.me/TippyTopPatriot/708
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