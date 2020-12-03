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Dating Over 40 Sucks.... For Women | Popp Culture
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280 views • December 03, 2020
Middle aged single wahmen have once again gathered together to complain about the dating market they created. And of course this article was published on the world's most stunning and brave website "for men": The Good Men Project.
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Booty Call Mileage: Reloaded
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Brought to you by "The Pence Principle"
https://www.amazon.com/Pence-Principle-Lessons-Learn-Ford-Kavanaugh/dp/1728751438
ShamelessDAB wants you to ghost!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNHk4rbDZ7U
"Burning the Midnight" is available in paperback and eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/KcXwx
2. https://archive.vn/brF3w
Video Throwback
Booty Call Mileage: Reloaded
https://www.redonkulas.com/post/booty-call-mileage-reloaded
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