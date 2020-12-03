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Dating Over 40 Sucks.... For Women | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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280 views • December 03, 2020
Middle aged single wahmen have once again gathered together to complain about the dating market they created. And of course this article was published on the world's most stunning and brave website "for men": The Good Men Project.

Brought to you by "The Pence Principle"
https://www.amazon.com/Pence-Principle-Lessons-Learn-Ford-Kavanaugh/dp/1728751438

ShamelessDAB wants you to ghost!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNHk4rbDZ7U

"Burning the Midnight" is available in paperback and eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804

Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ

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Video Throwback
Booty Call Mileage: Reloaded
https://www.redonkulas.com/post/booty-call-mileage-reloaded
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