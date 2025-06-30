© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noncey Nancy Lindsey Graham pulls the Holo-Hoax card:
Graham says it’s 'not fair' to force Israel to talk to Iran '80 years after Holocaust'
'To put Jewish State in room with religious Nazi Ayatollah types'
He wants Khamenei to 'REJECT his past policy of killing all Jews and destroying Israel'
Source @Intel Republic
