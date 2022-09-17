"Anti-Semite..Holocaust ..It's A Trick We Always Use It" - Ex-Knesset Lady Shulamit Aloni

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[old video - keeping it out there]
"..it's VERY easy ..to blame ..as anti-semitic ..and to bring up the holocaust.."
Amy Goodman Host Democracy Now, August 14, 2002 interviews former Israeli Minister Knesset member Shulamit Aloni who headed the Meretz Party
- Democracy Now, August 14, 2002
source: Jewish ADL Announces 'Cyberhate' Command Center In Silicon Valley CA - Noahide Or Bust 3-16-17