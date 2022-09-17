"Anti-Semite..Holocaust ..It's A Trick We Always Use It" - Ex-Knesset Lady Shulamit Aloni

[old video - keeping it out there]
"..it's VERY easy ..to blame ..as anti-semitic ..and to bring up the holocaust.."
Amy Goodman Host Democracy Now, August 14, 2002 interviews former Israeli Minister Knesset member Shulamit Aloni who headed the Meretz Party
- Democracy Now, August 14, 2002
source: Jewish ADL Announces 'Cyberhate' Command Center In Silicon Valley CA - Noahide Or Bust 3-16-17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.