Project Veritas Exposes Corrupt FDA & Biden Plan to Prolong Pandemic as long as possible

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FDA Executive Officer on Hidden Cam Reveals Future COVID policy
On Biden’s vaccine vision: “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible”
“You’ll have to get an annual shot”
On the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating children as young as six months "They're [FDA] not going to not approve it”
#ExposeFDA
TWEET THE BOMBSHELL VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ac/cfMre
BREAKING 2/16/2022: FDA Executive Chris Cole responds to his own agency's official statement in interview with James O'Keefe: "I’m a manager in the office that helps oversee the approval of the COVID vaccines for emergency approval."