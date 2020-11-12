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2020 Electronic election fraud: Russell Ramsland interview - Hammer/Scorecard
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57 views • November 12, 2020
Host L Todd Wood of CDMedia reveals the mechanics behind the electronic vote stealing operation in an interview with Russ Ramsland, of Allied Security Operations Group showing examples of electronic vote theft from the 2018 election and current Nov 2020 election. (note: start at the 2:30 mark)
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