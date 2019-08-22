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Church of St James - Twickenham, London
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10 views • August 22, 2019
YouTube link - https://youtu.be/iTU__9HpaW4
Footage taken inside the Church of Saint James (Roman Catholic) in Twickenham (TW1) using the Samsung Galaxy 10 phone in 4K.
More information can be found here (https://parish.rcdow.org.uk/twickenham/) #stjames #twickenham #catholic #catholicchurch #saintjames
Footage taken inside the Church of Saint James (Roman Catholic) in Twickenham (TW1) using the Samsung Galaxy 10 phone in 4K.
More information can be found here (https://parish.rcdow.org.uk/twickenham/) #stjames #twickenham #catholic #catholicchurch #saintjames
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