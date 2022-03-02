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NYPD Attempts To Fire Police Officer For Supporting Donald Trump
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30 views • March 02, 2022
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Roger Stone joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the story of the January 6th witch hunt hitting Sal Greco, a 12-year veteran of the New York City Police Department, for his support of President Trump. Contribute to his legal fund here: https://helpthisnycop.com/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/roger-stone-why-is-a-loyal-new-york-city-police-officer-from-staten-island-being-persecuted-for-his-off-duty-political-support-of-donald-trump-and-friendship-with-me/
Roger Stone joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the story of the January 6th witch hunt hitting Sal Greco, a 12-year veteran of the New York City Police Department, for his support of President Trump. Contribute to his legal fund here: https://helpthisnycop.com/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/roger-stone-why-is-a-loyal-new-york-city-police-officer-from-staten-island-being-persecuted-for-his-off-duty-political-support-of-donald-trump-and-friendship-with-me/
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