Tucker Carlson Interviews Mike Pence July 14, 2024 Electronic Voting Machines
Published 20 hours ago

Tucker Carlson asks Mike Pence about Electronic Voting Machines at the Blaze TV / Family Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday, July 14, 2023

