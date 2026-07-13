Escaping Debt and Building Real Financial Freedom, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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Debt can quietly control your life. Tucker Carlson reflects on how paying off his mortgage transformed his confidence, independence, and willingness to speak freely. Financial freedom isn't about luxury—it's about owning your future without fear.
#DebtFree #FinancialFreedom #Investing #Freedom #PersonalFinance #EconomicResilience
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