WARNING GET LIVER FUNCTION TESTS DONE WHEN TAKING FENBENDAZOLE!
Fenbendazole is a very potent anti-parasitic medication that also has scientifically proven broad-spectrum anti-cancer effects, and due to these two reasons, many people who get into alternative detoxification and anti-cancer treatment options are using it.
One thing people ideally need to be aware of before even ingesting Fenbendazole is why you should always be getting regular liver enzyme testing done when taking Fenbendazole on a a consistent basis, if you want to find out why and how often you should get them done, watch this video "WARNING GET LIVER FUNCTION TESTS DONE WHEN TAKING FENBENDAZOLE!" from start to FINISH!!
