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38) Testimony Opposing 5G, Firefighters SAY NO (Health Effects of Cell Towers)
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84 views • November 24, 2020
Testimony Opposing 5G, Firefighters SAY NO (Health Effects of Cell Towers) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwaps5pM5Nc
Credits:
Testimony Opposing 5G in Montgomery County: Firefighters on Health Effects of Cell Towers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hA6v2-mhcM
Environmental Health Trust
Montgomery County Maryland Public Hearing on 5G 9/2018. Learn about 5G
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
Credits:
Testimony Opposing 5G in Montgomery County: Firefighters on Health Effects of Cell Towers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hA6v2-mhcM
Environmental Health Trust
Montgomery County Maryland Public Hearing on 5G 9/2018. Learn about 5G
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
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