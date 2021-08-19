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16-Year Old Reveals Depopulation Plan in San Diego
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422 views • August 19, 2021
These speeches (August 17) call out the worldwide mass murder plan by politicans across the nation and around the world.
- PCR Tests (97-percent false results); threshhold set higher and lower to produce desired results.
- Masks don't filter out viruses, says so on the box.
- Injections are kill shots.
SPIRIT OF 1776 AWAKENS! Citizens Speak Out Against Tyranny (34:51)
https://banned.video/watch?id=611d46028473755afd2923cf
- PCR Tests (97-percent false results); threshhold set higher and lower to produce desired results.
- Masks don't filter out viruses, says so on the box.
- Injections are kill shots.
SPIRIT OF 1776 AWAKENS! Citizens Speak Out Against Tyranny (34:51)
https://banned.video/watch?id=611d46028473755afd2923cf
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