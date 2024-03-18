What if my body's immune system is brilliant, and illness is defense?

What if my body is brilliant, and everything it does is part of a strategy to survive and thrive? What if every incomprehensibly intricate process my body attempts is simply its best path forward given whatever resources and roadblocks are present at the moment?• What if diarrhea and vomiting are strategies my body uses to remove wastes? What if excessive phlegm and a runny nose is another? What if the symptoms we commonly refer to as being “sick” are actually just the necessary steps of healing?

• What if taking medications designed to end the symptoms of "sickness" actually prevents my body from healing? What if antibiotics kill my bacteria, which stops them from breaking down unwanted substances, which in turn terminates my natural cleansing process? If my body is unable to remove excess wastes via these (albeit unpleasant) symptoms, does it have no choice but to store them deeper?