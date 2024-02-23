Are you even still human? Are you? Where is your righteous anger?

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14

This is the Harry Potter book Sabrina encourages us all to read. Thanks to the Psingerists Telegram channel for downloading a PDF of it.

Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems

https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891

ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse

https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html

20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/





NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f

(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS)

(Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity. It will continue to

be improved upon and could unquestionably be chosen as a bioweapon. The rapid growth in

biotechnology could trigger more opportunities to find new ways to fight diseases or create new

ones'

(Pg14) Gene therapy as a Bioweapon:

'State of the Bioweapon: Stealth viruses just like the gene therapy, require a vector to be

inserted in the body and lay dormant until a trigger mechanism is activated either internally or

externally. Imagine having a cancer causing virus enter a human cell and lay dormant until an

external signal triggers the disease. When the signal gets activated the cells become abnormal

and could rapidly generate abnormal cell growth leading to a tumor and ultimately, death. Now,

apply this concept to a population where an HIV virus gets disseminated within a target

population. At a specific time chosen by the perpetrator, the signal would be triggered to harm

an entire population all at once. Although this bioweapon is futuristic it is not improbable and

deserves to be examined'

• Biotechnology: Genetically Engineered Pathogens (The Counterproliferation Papers, Future Warfare Series No. 53)

CorporateAuthor:USAF COUNTERPROLIFERATION CENTER MAXWELL AFB AL

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA556597