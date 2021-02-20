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Matthew 12:1-8 “Mercy Not Sacrifice”
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0 view • February 20, 2021
In our last message, we looked at the humble heart vs. the prideful heart. Jesus spoke harsh words to the primary cities that He ministered in. Though they saw signs and wonders, they rejected John the Baptist’s proclamation that Jesus was the Lamb of God, and they rejected Jesus Himself as their Messiah. God welcomed the humble and it was to them He revealed Himself, but to the proud He has hidden Himself. This week we will see Jesus proclaiming His Lordship over the law and the Sabbath.
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