BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Native Chiefs on the Frontlines: The Truth About CO2 Capture in Louisiana"
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 5 months ago

Join us on Maverick News for an in-depth exploration into one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. In this exclusive interview, we sit down with two Tribal Chiefs who are standing up against a controversial CO2 capture project in Louisiana. What You'll Discover: The environmental and cultural concerns raised by the Native communities about the CO2 project. Insights into the petition led by the Chiefs to terminate the project, highlighting the potential threats to sacred lands and local ecosystems. The broader implications of carbon capture technology on indigenous territories and the global fight against climate change. Why Watch: This discussion isn't just about technology or policy; it's about the intersection of environmental justice, indigenous rights, and climate action. Learn why these leaders are at odds with the project, the legal and moral grounds they stand on, and what they propose as alternatives for sustainable environmental protection. Maverick News: We bring you stories that matter, directly from the source. Don't miss this critical conversation that sheds light on the voices often left out of the climate narrative. Remember to like, share, and subscribe for more ground-breaking interviews and updates on environmental issues affecting communities worldwide. #CarbonCapture #IndigenousRights #EnvironmentalJustice #MaverickNews #LouisianaCo2Project


PLUS TODAY'S TOP NEWS WITH RICK WALKER


AND....


FEATURE INTERVIEW WITH PASTOR ARTUR PAWLAWSKI


The Canadian Pastor who went to jail after refusing to shut down hi s Church during the pandemic has an all new amazon bestseller: "Lions Do Not Bow"







Keywords
trumpnewsmagaclimatechangepollutionc02toxicgas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy