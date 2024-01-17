Your Guide to New Guest Success with Jill Hartland, BSN, RN, CCRN-K

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have your own personal health coach, working side-by-side to put you on a path of wellness and ensure your success? Meet Jill Hartland, BSN, RN, CCRN-K, the Director of New Guest Success at Hotze Health & Wellness Center!

Learn more about Jill’s unique role and how she uses her background in traditional medicine, functional medicine, and nutrition to bring value to our patients (we call our patients “guests”) by making their path toward health and wellness a success!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!