Crazymaking, Gaslighting Malignant Narcissist: Do We Have an In-house Perp? | Targeting Programme | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Date of recording: Monday, 7 October 2024

Date of upload: Wednesday, 11 December 2024





𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣::𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙚 / 𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩:

The person featured in this video (wearing green attire) has consistently displayed ill will towards me and all other residents (occupants) within the residence. He has long been known to display all the characteristics of malignant narcissism (e.g. slander, brazen/bald-faced lying, haughtiness, contemptuousness, mockery, projection, blame-shifting). (My attestation to this is first hand.)

The aforementioned individual has engaged in perpetual (1) unnatural synchronisations (same-time exits and same-time entries; timed exits and entries) with me, regardless of how much I have varied my schedule. He also (2) often slams or closes doors very loudly (i.e. noise harassment). Moreover, (3) this person is often seen carrying a cell-phone in my presence in an awkward way, usually aimed towards me, as though recording. Also, (4) It has not been uncommon for this individual to form what appear to be deliberate, artificial blockades in order to impede my movement.

The first and third points (cited above) are especially relevant to the stalking-and-harassing programme, for it is my belief that this person either has access to illegal / unlawful surveillance equipment, and/or he has been enlisted into receiving immediate notifications via his cell phone which indicate my precise whereabouts in real time. All such activity is illegal and constitute a violation of my God-given civil rights and right to privacy.

The person featured in this video has not infrequently retorted, when engaging in one of his abusive episodes, to ‘Call the police’, as he evidently believes that law enforcement officials will not arrest him, or that he has some form of qualified immunity. I can attest that this person physically assaulted one person in 2022 within this residence, and assaulted another resident in 2023. Only the former incident was reported to police, but no charges were filed nor an arrest made, thus, I believe, only further emboldening this arrogant human being’s belief in personal impunity.

𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: The person featured in this video, at the time of this recording (7 Oct. 2024), is aged 43 (forty-three).





℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2024. All rights reserved.





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





