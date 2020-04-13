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(Video 28) Viral Marketing the 7 step recipe for Vaccine demand Amazing Polly
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83 views • April 13, 2020
The WHO (World Health Organisation ) has to create a demand for the Vaccines, hence all systems are geared towards that end. In Amazing Pollys video exposes the deaths of Maeve Kennedy (grandaughter of Robert F Kennedy ) and her son https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/thousands-go-online-for-funeral-of-kennedy-grandniece-39123276.htmlShe served as the Executive Director of the Global Health Initiative at Georgetown University and was connected to PEPFAR as is Doctor Anthony Fachi & Dr Deborah Birx (the corona task force team) Trump has called for his resignation https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/coronavirus-trump-retweets-call-fire-gov-expert-fauci-200413071754443.html
All are connected to the WHO and Federal Reserve Board of St Louis (J Bullard) has called for a certificate of virus clearance (see Amazing Pollys video) for 'suspects' He also predicted events and said it was all planned in advance. The newly nationalized Federals reserve bank 9nationalisaling the debt and privatizing the profits) have also called for a new global digital currency (the race is on between globalist countries )https://cryptonews.com/exclusives/the-race-is-on-to-become-the-world-s-digital-reserve-currenc-6032.htm. Previous to this the SDR (drawing rights) bank of international settlements (BIS) in Switzerland merged drawing rights digitally to allow a platform for one currency globally (no cash) and China wants to lead the New World Order https://qz.com/916382/chinese-president-xi-jinping-has-vowed-to-lead-the-new-world-order/
In order to increase the statistics, China issued corona infected testers to the UK (and who knows where else) which naturally are going to test positive for everyone aside from the fact we all have naturally occurring corona or virus (a virus expels poisons naturally) and may test positive anyway https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/coronavirus-testing-kits-heading-to-the-uk-found-to-be-contaminated-with-covid-19/ar-BB11YhSx?li=BBqdg4K&;fbclid=IwAR1LmgF5H9dVFUKz14wumxHCpvFmufGNJZdzfsRXmUP8zc9AGupn4fnVmV8
Chian controls the WHO
Dr Michael Ryan (almost as mad as Bill Gates ) speaking here on Tucker Carlson suggesting the WHo can now break into peoples homes as stay at home people can infect other family members. Dr Tedros is not a Doctor (his boss) and Bill Gates is not a Doctor or a sceintist. https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-there-has-to-be-a-more-balanced-course-on-coronavirus-than-the-one-were-on-now or here on lifesitenews https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-rips-who-emergency-expert-for-call-to-raid-homes-remove-sick-family-members
Dr Micahel Ryan again speaking here at the prophetic Event 201 meeting in New York (see video at 8.35 mins fwd ) is taking a relaxed view of the influenza / virus outbreak which followed only a few weeks after this event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vm1-DnxRiPM
They are all criminally liable for the world's economy and much more
Senator Rand Paul had no symptoms and was quarantined https://www.foxnews.com/media/rand-paul-gives-first-interview-since-recovering-from-covid-19 Doctors are forced to and paid to announce every death as Covid 19 and thousands die from any cause every day in the USA.
All are connected to the WHO and Federal Reserve Board of St Louis (J Bullard) has called for a certificate of virus clearance (see Amazing Pollys video) for 'suspects' He also predicted events and said it was all planned in advance. The newly nationalized Federals reserve bank 9nationalisaling the debt and privatizing the profits) have also called for a new global digital currency (the race is on between globalist countries )https://cryptonews.com/exclusives/the-race-is-on-to-become-the-world-s-digital-reserve-currenc-6032.htm. Previous to this the SDR (drawing rights) bank of international settlements (BIS) in Switzerland merged drawing rights digitally to allow a platform for one currency globally (no cash) and China wants to lead the New World Order https://qz.com/916382/chinese-president-xi-jinping-has-vowed-to-lead-the-new-world-order/
In order to increase the statistics, China issued corona infected testers to the UK (and who knows where else) which naturally are going to test positive for everyone aside from the fact we all have naturally occurring corona or virus (a virus expels poisons naturally) and may test positive anyway https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/coronavirus-testing-kits-heading-to-the-uk-found-to-be-contaminated-with-covid-19/ar-BB11YhSx?li=BBqdg4K&;fbclid=IwAR1LmgF5H9dVFUKz14wumxHCpvFmufGNJZdzfsRXmUP8zc9AGupn4fnVmV8
Chian controls the WHO
Dr Michael Ryan (almost as mad as Bill Gates ) speaking here on Tucker Carlson suggesting the WHo can now break into peoples homes as stay at home people can infect other family members. Dr Tedros is not a Doctor (his boss) and Bill Gates is not a Doctor or a sceintist. https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-there-has-to-be-a-more-balanced-course-on-coronavirus-than-the-one-were-on-now or here on lifesitenews https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-rips-who-emergency-expert-for-call-to-raid-homes-remove-sick-family-members
Dr Micahel Ryan again speaking here at the prophetic Event 201 meeting in New York (see video at 8.35 mins fwd ) is taking a relaxed view of the influenza / virus outbreak which followed only a few weeks after this event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vm1-DnxRiPM
They are all criminally liable for the world's economy and much more
Senator Rand Paul had no symptoms and was quarantined https://www.foxnews.com/media/rand-paul-gives-first-interview-since-recovering-from-covid-19 Doctors are forced to and paid to announce every death as Covid 19 and thousands die from any cause every day in the USA.
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