It All Points At One Target: The City Of London

* Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s G7 “no room for excuses” warning

* The White House counter-terrorism strategy naming the Muslim brotherhood

* The new wave of cartel indictments





Promethean Updates (20 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7a51qy-bessents-no-excuses-bombshell-trumps-treasury-just-cornered-london-not-iran.html

https://youtu.be/cYk8xZvrifI