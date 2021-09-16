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A Critique of The Petrie Dish Mask Test
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20 views • September 16, 2021
Feel free to share this with others you might catch on social media posting this "meme" or info-graph.. It's falsely leading people to validate the usefulness of masks, which is unhealthy and the doctor who did this study broke his Hippocratic Oath..
Links:
30 Mask Articles & Studies: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Musical Masquerades: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeqYgk0CoSSX/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ci8lfccPMCCR/
Science & Psychology behind the mask:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zh5qF3SMAFbP/
https://cv19.fr/ressources/
https://home.solari.com/forms/
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
Links:
30 Mask Articles & Studies: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Musical Masquerades: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeqYgk0CoSSX/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ci8lfccPMCCR/
Science & Psychology behind the mask:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zh5qF3SMAFbP/
https://cv19.fr/ressources/
https://home.solari.com/forms/
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
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