Rabbit Out Of The Hat Part 1 (Jan 23, 2022) - John F. Perez

Putin the White Hat ALLY with Trump & Patriots. 🇺🇸
🐰🐰👉 Will
Russia Save the US Patriots in the US and Arrest Joe Biden, HRC in
Ukraine with Soros??
🐇🐇👉Will
Putin BREAK THE COMEX & DESTROY Gold & Silver Cabal with
XI-China assistance???
IMO.........Yes. 🍿
😎🙏🏽This will be the second time Russia has helped America??? 👉🐇👉YESSSSS.
You are WATCHING a
potential World War #3 unfold before your eyes.
PREPARE FOR #DEFCON
Nuclear Threat Status Changes.
🍊🍊4 DEFCON
NUCLEAR Theaters: Ukraine, UK, Taiwan, Iran.
🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈
OWN SILVER & OWN PLATINUM
Some Mining Stocks.
Follow John Perez at:
https://t.me/SilverisMoney
https://rumble.com/user/RealJohnFperezFollow
https://instagram.com/realjohnfperez
https://www.facebook.com/ComstockRoyaltyPR
https://www.youtube.com/@ComstockRoyalty/featured
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.