Rabbit Out Of The Hat Part 1 (Jan 23, 2022) - John F. Perez
Putin the White Hat ALLY with Trump & Patriots. 🇺🇸

🐰🐰👉 Will Russia Save the US Patriots in the US and Arrest Joe Biden, HRC in Ukraine with Soros??

🐇🐇👉Will Putin BREAK THE COMEX & DESTROY Gold & Silver Cabal with XI-China assistance???


IMO.........Yes. 🍿


😎🙏🏽This will be the second time Russia has helped America??? 👉🐇👉YESSSSS.

You are WATCHING a potential World War #3 unfold before your eyes.

PREPARE FOR #DEFCON Nuclear Threat Status Changes.

🍊🍊4 DEFCON NUCLEAR Theaters: Ukraine, UK, Taiwan, Iran.

🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈

OWN SILVER & OWN PLATINUM

Some Mining Stocks.


