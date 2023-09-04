Trump: The Deep State’s Most Wanted Man

On August 24, President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, where he’s been charged with trying to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 election. Trump was booked and released. This is the fourth indictment against the former president, but the first time that jail officials took his mug shot and released it to the world. This was done to humiliate the man, as clearly there’s no need for a mug shot of the most famous person in the world. Why would they do this? Because the establishment hates him. In this Memorial Day episode, we explore the question: “Why do they hate Trump so much?”

