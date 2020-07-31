Was Herman Cain Murdered by a Contaminated Test and Medical Malpractice? We Should All Be Asking.

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It has been established that many of the tests are contaminated and that most of the positives are false. It has also been established that medical malpractice abounds under the criminal oversight of the CDC -- going to a hospital is a death sentence. I communicated this to Cain's staff at the same time that I communicated the known effective cures.
We should all be asking for an autopsy and full investigation into the precise nature of how Herman Cain was treated in the hospital. It could be a case study that buries the CDC and elevates the known effective treatment banned by CDC to a new national standard.
Somewhere in here the President has to roll out t he 500 doctors and all the studies challenging CDC lies, and mandate a new national treatment standard. As State of the Nation has reported recently, every politician "in the know" is taking hydrochloroquine.
There is also the matter of holding the media accountable for lying to the public.
This reflection of mine is in theory protected by the Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship as signed 28 May 2020.
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers. Learn more at https://TheSteeleReport.com
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𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence and more recently Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸
Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy.
Donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit, all donors receive email from Robert https://paypal.me/EarthIntel
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
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