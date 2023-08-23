The Trial of God: Was He Invented? | Judging Yahweh, the God of the Bible

The Trial of God: Was He Invented? | Judging Yahweh, the God of the BibleThe Bible, a revered sacred text, is rich of divine narratives, but it also houses tales of divine wrath and moral paradoxes that challenge our conte...
SOURCE:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=_qa2fMsMlPY&si=Q6Q936fhwmTPMSpL
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.